Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.09 or 1.00081061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007575 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

