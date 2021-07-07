Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.70

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.12 ($0.54), with a volume of 624528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £70.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.22%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

