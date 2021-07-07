Raymond James Weighs in on Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.10.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

