Range Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RRC stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.