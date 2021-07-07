Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 276.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

