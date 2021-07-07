Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.16% of The India Fund worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

