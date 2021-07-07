Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 99,100 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 9,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,273. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

