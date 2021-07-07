Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,595 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for approximately 3.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,500. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

