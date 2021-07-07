Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $717.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.