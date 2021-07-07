Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 817,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

