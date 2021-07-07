Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

