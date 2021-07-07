Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SHYF stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

