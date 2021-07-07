Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

