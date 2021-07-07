Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $56,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 678,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

NLSN stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

