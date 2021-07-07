Quantbot Technologies LP Has $59,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.