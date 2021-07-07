Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 91.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

