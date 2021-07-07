Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

