Quant Price Up 14.6% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $80.58 or 0.00233215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $972.83 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.90 or 0.00830337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

