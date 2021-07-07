Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

