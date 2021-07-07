Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,832. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

