Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 105,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

