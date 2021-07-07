Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,975 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,427. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05.

