Qcash Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.95 million and $34.18 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00134254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00165689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.73 or 1.00289999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.13 or 0.00986463 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.