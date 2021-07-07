Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NMRK opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.