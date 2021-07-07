Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

PVAC stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $855.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

