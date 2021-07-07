Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

