Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Adient plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Adient in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.