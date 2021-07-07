Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

