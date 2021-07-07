Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.