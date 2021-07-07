Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NYSE AMRC opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.