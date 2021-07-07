Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,739,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

