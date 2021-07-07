Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $99,377.77 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $99,377.77 and $1,385.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 344.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

