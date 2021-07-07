Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purplebricks Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Shares of LON:PURP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80.40 ($1.05). 292,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,865. The company has a market capitalization of £246.67 million and a PE ratio of 268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.29. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.46 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

