Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 176,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 681,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

