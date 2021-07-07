Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 303,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 304.53 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

