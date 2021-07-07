Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 21,707 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

