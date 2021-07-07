Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.99 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 459.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 557,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

