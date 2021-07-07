Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.41 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.