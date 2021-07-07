Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

