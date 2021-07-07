Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

