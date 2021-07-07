Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 13,838 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

