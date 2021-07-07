Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $879,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

