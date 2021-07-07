Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 652 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Fire Group worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFCS. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.