Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,989 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.