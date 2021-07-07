Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

