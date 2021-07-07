Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

