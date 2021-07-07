Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

