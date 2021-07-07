Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gannett worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.