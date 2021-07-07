Prudential Financial Inc. Has $871,000 Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,020,000.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

