Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

